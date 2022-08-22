Vivo Y22s Launched: Price and Specifications

The newest model in the Vivo's Y-series, the Vivo Y22s, has been released in Vietnam. The new 4G phone is equipped with a waterdrop-style notch display, the Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Using the available storage, the Vivo Y22s' internal RAM may be increased to 16GB. The Vivo Y22s sports two 50MP back cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and an 18W rapid charging capability.

Vivo Y22s Features and Specifications

The Funtouch OS 12-based Android 12-based dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y22s has a 6.55-inch full-HD (720 x 1,612) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, an 89.67% screen-to-body ratio, and a peak brightness of 530 nits. To accommodate the selfie camera, the display has a notch cutout in the shape of a waterdrop. The new Vivo Y-series phone is driven by 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 680 SoC from Qualcomm. Through the use of additional onboard storage, the RAM can be increased to 16GB. The Vivo Y22s' dual back camera system features a 50MP primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens as its focal point. An additional 2MP bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens is part of the camera arrangement. An 8MP selfie sensor is located at the front of the device for selfies and video calls. The Vivo Y22s also has 128GB of internal storage.

The Vivo Y22s has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, NFC, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C connector as connectivity options. An e-compass, gravity sensor, light sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor are among the sensors on board. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports face unlock. The 5,000mAh battery on the Vivo Y22s supports 18W fast charging. According to claims, the battery can support up to 9.4 hours of gameplay and up to 21.5 hours of online HD video streaming. On a single charge, it is also said to provide up to two days of standby time. The phone is 164.30 mm x 76.10 mm x 8.38 mm thick, and it weighs 192 grams.

Vivo Y22s Price

The single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Vivo Y22s is priced at VND 5,990,000 (roughly Rs 20,500). It is now available for purchase on Shopee, Lazada, and Vivo's online shop in Vietnam. Starlit Blue and Yellow Green are the available colour selections. The new phone's price and availability information have not yet been disclosed. Recall that the smartphone was discovered listed on the company's international website last week, but no pricing information was available at the time.