Android 13 for Nothing Phone (1) Could Take Sweet Time

The global release of the Nothing Phone (1) is just now being publicised. The new, eagerly awaited handset runs on the Android 12 operating system, but with the Android 13 version just around the way from Google, there have been concerns about the significant update. But it seems like this upgrade might not happen for a time.

The founder of the company published a somewhat meaningless statement on Twitter in response to a question about the Android 13 update. "A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers," were his exact words. The Android 13 update is not yet ready, despite the fact that this might seem like a smart response, and it appears that the update won't be released any time soon either.

Even while the Android 13 upgrade for the Phone (1) isn't imminent, the company is probably working on it right now, so it's not all bad news. This is validated because the business stated that the new smartphone would receive three years' worth of OS updates. Since the Nothing Phone (1)'s release, some users have complained that the software still needs improvement. Therefore, a significant update might give the handset more powerful software features. Stay tuned for additional information on this subject as, regrettably, it is still just a rumour at this time.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications and Features

To recall, a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate is featured in the Nothing Phone (1). A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM are included in the smartphone. The built-in storage capacity of the device is up to 256GB UFS 3.1. A 4,500mAh battery inside the Nothing Phone 1 supports 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging. It has two 50MP dual rear cameras and a 16MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

The IP53 grade for dust and water resistance, two stereo speakers, three microphones, and Glyph Interface with customizable lighting effects are among the other features. Facial recognition that is compatible with face coverings is another.