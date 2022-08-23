iPhone 14 Series is almost Here, but iPhone 13 Would Still be a Good Buy

Tech fans love the month of September because it is the month when Apple introduces a new iPhone series. This time, it is going to be the iPhone 14 series. The new iPhone 14 series is highly anticipated to go live on September 7, 2022. This means the launch is just around 3 weeks far. Note that Apple hasn't announced the event yet, but this date still comes from Bloomberg's sources. Just like every year, there will be many people who will be waiting for the iPhone 14 series to launch so that they can get their hands on the iPhone 13 series at a reduced price. The iPhone 13 will indeed remain a strong choice for consumers even after the launch of the iPhone 14 series for numerous reasons. Here's what you should know.

iPhone 14 Series Would Also Feature the Same Chips as iPhone 13 Series

iPhone 13 series runs on the A15 Bionic chip. The iPhone 14 series would also run on the same chip apart from the Pro models. The Pro models in the iPhone 14 series are expected to run on the latest A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 series non-Pro models are expected to feature the previous generation A15 Bionic chip. This means that the iPhone 13 series and the base models of the iPhone 14 series would feature the same chip and somewhat deliver the same kind of power.

Now, the A15 Bionic is not a slow chip by any standard. The iPhone 14 series with upgraded hardware, iOS 16, and a powerful chip such as the A15 Bionic can promise a great experience. But so can the iPhone 13 series. The performance, looks, iOS 16, great camera, and A15 Bionic chip on the iPhone 13 series are also an excellent experience. If you have not used the iOS 16 yet, you can get the beta version. Apple is soon expected to rollout the official iOS 16 update for its users.