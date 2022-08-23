Android 13 Rollout Happening for Indian Pixel 6a and Pixel 4a

Google has finally begun delivering software updates for its Pixel smartphones in India after announcing the release of Android 13 for its Pixel devices on August 15. Along with some visual tweaks, the updates include a tonne of new features and performance enhancements. Only the Pixel 6a and Pixel 4a are now available in the nation from Google. The most recent Pixel 6a has a dual-back camera system with a Tensor SoC. India doesn't have an official retailer for the Pixel 6 series.

A word of caution, users of Google's Pixel 6 series of devices won't be able to roll back to Android 12 if they are dissatisfied with the performance of the Android 13 update, as was previously reported. This is because the bootloader is updated along with Android 13 and increases the anti-rollback version, effectively preventing users from downgrading to Android 12.

Users using Pixel 4a and older devices will still be able to revert to earlier versions of Android. According to the same source, some customers have been having some wireless charging troubles since updating to Android 13. For the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, as well as the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL, the update appears to have completely broken the wireless charging capability.

Android 13 Update Availability, Size and Features

Google's Pixel smartphones now run Android 13, which has a number of performance enhancements, bug patches, and new features. A few of these stand out, including the revamped media player with album art and a new playback bar, the newly enlarged themed app icons that will match the phone's wallpaper, the capability to assign different languages to specific apps, and more control over notifications.

The freshly released Pixel 6a and the older Pixel 4a handsets, which are officially sold in India, have started receiving their respective Android 13 updates, according to Gadgets 360.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models, which were not formally released in India, have also started to receive the Android 13 software upgrade. The update for the less expensive Pixel 4a is only 855MB, while the update for the Pixel 6a is larger at 1.06GB. The Pixel 6 and Pro's Android 13 update weigh in at roughly 1.25GB. As recommended, you should always make a backup of your phone before applying an update.