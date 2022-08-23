Xiaomi 12T Pro Sighted in the Google Play Console Listing

The Xiaomi 12T series of flagship smartphones are about to be released on the international market by Xiaomi. The upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will come with the 12T series. The smartphones have already been the target of numerous leaks. They have also been found in the databases of the FCC, NBTC, and SIRIM. Let's look at the Xiaomi 12T Pro's essential features now that it has surfaced on Google Play Console.

Xiaomi 12T Pro’s specifications and features

It's believed that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is a Redmi K50 Ultra rebranded device. According to the listing, the device would have a display with a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels and a pixel density of 480ppi. The listing further states that the device has an octa-core CPU with core rates ranging from 2GHz to 3.2GHz. Additionally, it features a Qualcomm Adreno 730 GPU built in. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is shown here. The system is powered by an Android 12-based operating system, and the hardware is supplemented with 12GB of RAM.

The phone will boast a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate if it is indeed a K50 Ultra rebadged. The Xiaomi 12T Pro also has an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Vision support, and a hole-punch cutout for the 20MP front camera.

Talking about the camera specifications, three cameras will be on the back of the 12T Pro, with a 200MP Samsung HP1 sensor taking centre stage. The Redmi K50 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 108MP sensor. The 12T Pro 5G will also have a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera.

Also, a 5000mAh battery pack that enables 120W rapid charging will be included with the smartphone. The 12T Pro should offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage at launch.