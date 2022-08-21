Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G will Launch in India on August 30

On August 30, the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is scheduled to go on sale in India. Through its official website, the Chinese manufacturer disclosed the anticipated laptop's launch date. Although the microsite is up right now, it contains no information on the Xiaomi laptop's specifications. Additionally, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series webpage has been launched. The company's new Smart TV series will also debut on August 30. The slogan "4K. Your New Resolution" may be displayed on the smart TV.

Also available is the webpage for the upcoming Xiaomi Smart TV X Series. According to the webpage, Xiaomi will also debut its forthcoming smart TV lineup on August 30. The microsite's motto, "4K. Your New Resolution," can be seen despite the fact that it withholds information about the TV's specifications. This means that the smart TVs in the X Series could support 4K resolution. The microsite for Xiaomi's forthcoming NoteBook Pro 120G is now accessible. The company will introduce the laptop in India on August 30, according to the microsite. On the microsite, the laptop can be shown with the tagline "Fast. Fluid. Fantastic." The Chinese company has not yet disclosed the next Xiaomi laptop's features.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro was just introduced in India. This smart TV is powered by PatchWall 4 for Android TV 11. It has a display with a 178-degree viewing angle, a 60Hz refresh rate, and HD-Ready (768x1,366 pixel) resolution. Additionally, the display features 85% of the NTSC colour spectrum and 85% of the DCI-P3 colour range. There are two HDMI 2.0, two USB ports, one AVI input, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Ethernet connector available on the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch for connectivity. Additionally, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The TV has two speakers that together provide 24W of audio. Additionally, DTS Virtual-X and Dolby Audio are supported.