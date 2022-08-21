Jogi Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Jogi Ready for Netflix Debut on this day

Popular Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is now back with his new film 'Jogi'. The film's teaser was released on Saturday by Netflix. At the start of the teaser, a family can be seen joyously having their meal and sharing laughter unless the scene changes to a series of shooting, screaming, and havoc. This 40 seconds teaser of the film has given the viewers a hint of an emotional rollercoaster ride.

The film revolves around a man who is shown to be ready to die in love with his family but never ready to leave them amidst the bloodbath and chaos that took place in Delhi in 1984.

The film is based on the riots that took place after the assassination of the third Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, by her Sikh bodyguard. After the incident, an Anti-Sikh Riot was started resulting in the death of 2,800 Sikhs in Delhi and 3,350 Sikhs nationwide.

The film is going to be a package of all the love, laughter, and tears. Netflix has also shared the teaser of the film on its official Instagram Page, captioning it, "Dekhiye Jogi ka haunsla, Jogi ki himmat, aur Jogi ki dosti." Jogi streams on 16th September, only on Netflix.

Diljit Dosanjh also shared the official poster of the movie on his Instagram Handle with the caption, "Himmat da Naam Jogi. Ummed da Naam Jogi. Watch this gripping tale of bravery, friendship, hope, and everything in between. Out on 16th September, only on Netflix!"

The film has been written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, starring some of the most renowned actors in the industry Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Hiten Tejwani, Neelu Kohli along with many others. The film, with a running time of 1h 56m, will premiere on September 16, 2022, on Netflix.