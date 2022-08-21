Netflix Series on Teens You Should Check Out

Teen Dramas are something that everybody fancies, be it, teens or adults. Netflix has some of the most amazing teen series filled with romance, mystery, and high school drama. So if you're looking for a good teen drama to watch, we might have a great list for you.

1- Riverdale

Constructed on the characters of Archie Comics, Riverdale is a supernatural horror crime drama. Starring phenomenal actors such as KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, and Camila Mendes, this series premiered on January 26, 2017. This high school drama is about a boy named Archie and his mates, who find themselves getting entangled in the dark mysteries of Riverdale. This drama is a total package of romance, horror, mystery, and crime. It has received 6.6 ratings on IMDb.

2- 13 Reasons Why

Starring Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford in the lead role, 13 Reasons Why has made its special place in the hearts of all teenagers. Based on a novel written by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why is a teen mystery drama that starts with the suicide of a girl named Hannah Baker. As soon as we dive deep into the drama, the mystery of Hannah's death unfolds along with the revelations of the culprits behind the friendly faces. This series is a huge pack of all the pain, love, drama, and mystery. It has received 7.5 ratings on IMDb.

3- Never Have I Ever

Ever seen an Indian Teenager struggling at school to improve her status, if not, then Never Have I Ever is something that you need to see. The series revolves around the story of a first-generation Indian-American teenager named, Devi, who while dealing with the death of her father, also struggles in her life at school and feelings creating a panic later when she finds herself stuck in an unwanted love triangle. This comedy teen drama series premiered on April 27, 2020, and has received 7.8 ratings on IMDb.

4- The Vampire Diaries

Having the most attractive cast off all the time, including Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Joseph Morgan among others, The Vampire Diaries is a supernatural horror fantasy drama. The series is about a girl named Elena, who on her first day of high school meets Stefan and builds a connection with him only to later find out that he and his brother are vampires. The series has received 7.7 ratings on IMDb and people have fallen head over heels for it.

5- Stranger Things

Created by Duffer Brothers, the show premiered on July 15, 2016. This Sci-Fi horror mystery drama has received 8.7 ratings on IMDb. The series starts with the disappearance of a young boy search of whom, a group of friends goes on a hunt to unveil a series of unreal mysteries. The series casts some of the most sensational child actors including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Sadie Sink among many others.