Asus ROG Phone 6D Potentially Launching Soon

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

A tipster's disclosures and the device's appearance on certification sites suggest that the Asus ROG Phone 6D launch may be approaching quickly. As was already established, the 3C website apparently contained information about two future Asus phones with the model numbers ASUS AI2203 A and ASUS AI2203 B.

Highlights

  • The Asus ROG Phone 6D is anticipated to go on sale soon, according to recent leaks.
  • The tipster has indicated that the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset will power the device.
  • A Samsung Display flat screen running at 165Hz is anticipated for the Asus ROG Phone 6D.

Asus ROG Phone 6D

The Asus ROG Phone 6D is anticipated to go on sale soon, according to recent leaks. As was already established, the 3C website apparently contained information about two future Asus phones with the model numbers ASUS AI2203 A and ASUS AI2203 B. These model numbers, according to dependable tipster Digital Chat Station, are associated with the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D. The smartphone has apparently also been seen on the official website's RoHS certification tab, verifying its identity.

Last month, Asus released the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in India. Let's examine the features and specifications of the smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Specifications and Features (expected)

The tipster has indicated that the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset will power the device. Additionally, a Samsung Display flat screen running at 165Hz is anticipated for the Asus ROG Phone 6D. Additionally, the device will have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera. The 6,000mAh battery unit of the smartphone is anticipated to support 65W fast wired charging. Recall that the RoHS certification tab on the official website has also apparently made mention of the Asus ROG Phone 6D, verifying the identity of the smartphone.

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro Specifications

To recall, in July, Asus announced the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in India. The two gaming smartphones are equipped with up to 18GB of RAM and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. A 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and exclusive ROG tuning technology is featured on the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. Both devices come with a triple rear camera configuration and a 6,000mAh battery unit.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

