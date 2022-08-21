Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will Have a 200MP Main Camera

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the first phone to have a 200MP camera. The 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been officially confirmed by Samsung Electronics Mobile Experience, according to the South Korean news outlet ET News.

The forthcoming smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, is a fantastic blend of elegance and functionality. This slim, elegant, and lightweight phone will be available in a variety of colours. A stunning 6.8 inches display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels is believed to be included in the phone. This display will bring material to life.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will have a 200MP camera when it debuts on the global market on September 8. A 200MP camera is anticipated for the upcoming Xiaomi 12T Pro. The main camera on both devices is a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 camera. There are numerous rumours claiming that the S23 Ultra will not include the HP1 sensor. It might instead come with an upcoming ISOCELL HP2 sensor. It will reportedly come with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP periscope zoom lens with a 10MP resolution.

According to rumours, the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset, which is anticipated to become official in November of this year, will be installed in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The South Korean business doesn't appear to be going to produce an S23 Ultra with an Exynos chip. According to reports, the smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that is likely to allow 45W rapid charging. It's likely to keep the 40MP front camera with autofocus that arrived with the Galaxy S22 Ultra for selfies.

According to a recent source, the ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor on the S23 Ultra will have a bigger scanning area than it did previously. The S23 Ultra's other features and specs are classified. In Q1 2023, the Ultra is anticipated to make its debut with the standard Galaxy S23 and the S23 Plus.