OTT Releases: House of Dragon and Other Big Shows this Week

After receiving all the love and support from the viewers, the 365 Days franchise has premiered its third movie, ' The Next 365 Days'.

House of Dragon

Some of the most exciting movies and web series of the year are all set to now stream on the OTT Platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, and Zee5. So grab your seats and get your popcorn ready because we are here with the list of these amazing movies and web series that are ready to premiere on the OTT.

1- House of Dragon (Disney+ Hotstar)

Prequel to the most famous television series, Game of Thrones, House of Dragon is all prepared to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on August 21, 2022. Starring Emma D'Arcy, Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke, among many other phenomenal actors, this series is based on George RR Martin's book 'Fire and Blood'.

2- The Next 365 Days (Netflix)

After receiving all the love and support from the viewers, the 365 Days franchise has premiered its third movie, ' The Next 365 Days'. Directed by Tomasz Mendes and Barbara Bialowas, this movie was released on August 19, 2022, on Netflix.

3- Duranga (ZEE5)

Having some of the most remarkable actors of all time, Duranga is a thriller series. It is also a love story of Sammit (Gulshan Devaiah) and Ira (Drashti Dhami) that unfolds itself in three different timelines. The series is based on the Korean drama 'Flower of Evil' starring Lee Jun-ki and Moon Chae-won. The nine-episode series was released on August 19, 2022, on ZEE5.

4- Tamil Rockerz (SonyLIV)

Based on the case of Piracy, Tamil Rockerz is a Tamil crime drama series. Directed by Arivazhagan and starring Vani Bhojan, and Arun Vijay among others, this series was released on August 19, 2022, on SonyLIV.

5- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+ Hotstar)

The most awaited series for all the MCU fans, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made its premiere on August 17, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar. Having Tatiana Maslany essay the character of Jennifer Walter aka She-Hulk, this series is the story of a lawyer who struggles with accepting her new identity as the She-Hulk.

