Xiaomi 12T India Launch Very Close

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The NBTC certification contains no details regarding the Xiaomi 12T's specifications. The device's model number, 22071212AG, is all that is stated. There is a lot of speculation that the Xiaomi 12T will be different from the Xiaomi 12T Pro in areas like the CPU, primary camera, and rapid charging capability.

Highlights

  • The TDRA certification has been obtained by the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro.
  • Next month, the Xiaomi 12 series is expected to go live worldwide.
  • The most recent listing verifies the impending global rollout.

Follow Us

Xiaomi 12T

According to reports, Xiaomi is getting ready to introduce its Xiaomi 12T line of smartphones to the world market. In September 2021, the Chinese maker released the Xiaomi 11T line. Thus, it is anticipated that the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro will be unveiled in the coming month. The Xiaomi 12T has been approved by the Thai NBTC authorities in advance of the anticipated debut.

The NBTC certification contains no details regarding the Xiaomi 12T's specifications. The device's model number, 22071212AG, is all that is stated. There is a lot of speculation that the Xiaomi 12T will be different from the Xiaomi 12T Pro in areas like the CPU, primary camera, and rapid charging capability. The Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage are anticipated for the Xiaomi 12T. It will include a triple camera system with 108MP. The size of the battery is unknown, although it is anticipated to support 67W rapid charging. The 12T is anticipated to cost 649 euros and might be offered in blue, silver, and black hues.

The 6.67-inch OLED display on the Xiaomi 12T Pro is anticipated to have a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It might have a built-in fingerprint reader. Both MIUI 13 and Android 12 may be used to power the gadget. A triple camera system with a 200MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro) resolution could be included with the 12T Pro. It will have a 20MP front camera for selfies.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It might have 256GB of storage and 8GB or 12GB of RAM. A 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging capabilities is probably included. In addition, black, silver, and blue versions are anticipated. It might cost 849 euros in Europe.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments