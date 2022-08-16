Xiaomi 12T India Launch Very Close

According to reports, Xiaomi is getting ready to introduce its Xiaomi 12T line of smartphones to the world market. In September 2021, the Chinese maker released the Xiaomi 11T line. Thus, it is anticipated that the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro will be unveiled in the coming month. The Xiaomi 12T has been approved by the Thai NBTC authorities in advance of the anticipated debut.

The NBTC certification contains no details regarding the Xiaomi 12T's specifications. The device's model number, 22071212AG, is all that is stated. There is a lot of speculation that the Xiaomi 12T will be different from the Xiaomi 12T Pro in areas like the CPU, primary camera, and rapid charging capability. The Dimensity 8100-Ultra chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage are anticipated for the Xiaomi 12T. It will include a triple camera system with 108MP. The size of the battery is unknown, although it is anticipated to support 67W rapid charging. The 12T is anticipated to cost 649 euros and might be offered in blue, silver, and black hues.

The 6.67-inch OLED display on the Xiaomi 12T Pro is anticipated to have a resolution of 1220 x 2712 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It might have a built-in fingerprint reader. Both MIUI 13 and Android 12 may be used to power the gadget. A triple camera system with a 200MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro) resolution could be included with the 12T Pro. It will have a 20MP front camera for selfies.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It might have 256GB of storage and 8GB or 12GB of RAM. A 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging capabilities is probably included. In addition, black, silver, and blue versions are anticipated. It might cost 849 euros in Europe.