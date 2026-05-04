Jio will Offer Snapchat+ Subscription for Rs 3.96 Per Day

Reliance Jio is offering customers free Snapchat with select prepaid plans. TelecomTalk was recently the first to break out the story of Jio adding prepaid plans with Snapchat+ subscription. For the unaware, Snapchat is a popular social media platform mostly used by the young population to share updates and store memories for the long-term. Snapchat introduced a new Snapchat+ subscription recently, and it costs Rs 49 per month or Rs 499 per year. So while it is not too expensive, you can still get it for a Rs 4 a day with a Jio prepaid plan.

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There are multiple Jio prepaid plans which are offering Snapchat+ subscription access to the customers, but we will focus on one plan which comes for Rs 4 per day. This plan costs Rs 111. Let’s take a look at this prepaid plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 111 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 111 prepaid plan comes with 5GB of data. This is a data voucher, and thus, doens’t offer service validity. So yes, this is a catch that is there with this plan. So you are essentially paying Rs 22.2 for each GB of data that you consume with this plan. The standlone validity of this plan is 28 days. This means that you will have to pay Rs 3.96 per day for keeping this plan.

The additional benefit is not just Snapchat+. There are actually two options here. The option 1 which people can choose here comes with access to JioGames Mobile for 56 days. Then there’s option 2, which comes with JioGames mobile, FanCode, and Snapchat. The user needs to redeem the voucher and the benefits within 28 days of recharging with the Rs 111 plan.

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