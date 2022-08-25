Redmi Might also Ask Users to Buy Charger Separately

Redmi has been making affordable smartphones in the nation for a while now, and sure, these phones come with a power converter and charging cord in the box. Even the company's fast chargers are contained in the box, and the brand will highlight this in the majority of launch keynotes. However, it appears buyers won't receive an in-box charging adapter in the box with the new Redmi Note 11SE, a phone Redmi will release tomorrow.

The phone's specifications are all listed on the official Mi.com website, and in the "Package Contents" section, we can see that the device will only come with a USB Type-C connector, a SIM ejector tool, and a case, in addition to some papers. This was discovered by GSMArena initially.

It's not the first time that Xiaomi has not included a charging adapter in a phone's package, but this is the first Redmi phone to do so in India. Users would need to pay an additional Rs 999 for the equivalent Xiaomi charger, which supports 33W rapid charging and has a 5,000mAH battery. Does this absence of a charger imply that Xiaomi will stop including chargers in boxes altogether? To suggest that would be premature, but it is intriguing given that Redmi is the "cheap" brand. Beginning with the iPhone 12, Apple was the first to stop including in-box chargers in their phone shipments. After that, companies like Samsung and even Nothing did the same. All of Samsung's phones, even the less expensive ones, no longer include chargers.

Redmi Note 11 SE Specifications (Expected)

The 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen on the Redmi Note 11 SE has a max brightness of 1100 nits. The MediaTek Helio G95 processor that powers the phone designates it as a 4G phone and precludes support for 5G networks. The gadget is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. There is a 13MP sensor on the front and a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-camera configuration on the rear of the phone. Users can purchase up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone will also come pre-installed with MIUI 12.5 and Android 11.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W rapid charging. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB 2.0 port, NFC, capability for 4K recording at 30 frames per second, and a dedicated microSD card slot are other features. The cost of the phone has not yet been disclosed, but it will be at the time of its initial sale on August 31, 2022.