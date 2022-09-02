iPhone 15 to be Manufactured in Both China and India at the Same Time: Report

About five days before the debut of the iPhone 14, reports about the next iPhone 15 have already begun to circulate. According to numerous reports, Apple will manufacture some of the iPhone 14 series' devices in India in order to reduce the effects of geopolitical tensions between the US and China. According to recent claims, India and China will be able to build the iPhone 15 simultaneously from next year. Additionally, it is claimed that the reported production schedule difference between China and India for the iPhone 14 has been narrowed.

About the Apple iPhone Production

It should be remembered that Apple has been looking for a different market in which to sell its iPhone models. China currently serves as a key hub for the company's international shipments. However, the Cupertino-based corporation has apparently been compelled to explore for alternatives to make iPhone models due to current geopolitical tensions between China and the US government as well as the disruption of economic activity caused by COVID-19 lockdowns.

According to reports, doing this would enable Apple to lessen the effects of the issues the business has been having lately. However, according to Kuo, the schedule for the mass production and shipment of the iPhone 14 will not be impacted by geopolitical unrest.

The mass manufacturing timetable for the iPhone 14 models this year in India is still around six weeks behind China, but the gap has drastically narrowed, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted. It is realistic to anticipate that "India and China will be able to build the new iPhone 15 at the same time next year," he stated, based on this.

According to reports, production of the iPhone 14 models is expected to begin in India about two months after the product's initial release in China. The decision by Apple to manufacture some iPhone 14 models in India could be a "major milestone" for the Indian market, but the iPhone manufacturer is hesitant to establish manufacturing facilities in India due to the difficulties of maintaining high standards and product secrets.