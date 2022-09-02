Movie Tickets Across India will Cost only Rs 75 on September 16

If you love going to the movies in multiplexes, well, here's a golden chance for you to do it at a very affordable cost in India. Watching movies by going to a multiplex has become a pocket-burning sensation for many people. The ticket costs have gone up severely, and the food inside costs a whole another bucket load of money. Well, on September 16, owing to National Cinema Day, users in India would be able to watch movies for just Rs 75 only. The ticket price would drop to Rs 75 across the country.

However, what you must keep in mind is that the additional charges would be applicable to the ticket price if you are booking it from a third-party website/platform such as BookMyShow, said a Gadgets360 report. Some of the major theatres, such as PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, are onboard, even though the official websites might not reflect the same yet.

So if you decide to purchase the ticket directly from the ticket counters by standing in the queue at these theatres, then you can get it for Rs 75 each only. It is a golden opportunity to watch any movie you want to. Keep checking for the tickets before they sell out.