BookMyShow Stream, New OTT Platform Available Now: Details

BookMyShow is one of the largest movie and event booking platforms of the country. The company is now offering ‘BookMyShow Stream’, a homegrown Transaction Video-on-Demand (TVOD) platform to its web and app users. It is the first time that the company is offering any entertaining content through its platform. There will be 72,000+ hours of content with over 600 movie titles available on the ‘BookMyShow Stream’ for the users to consume from. One highlight about this platform will be multiple marquee premieres every Friday — more details on this ahead.

BookMyShow Stream Will Offer Marquee Premiers Every Friday

Users will be able to buy, rent, and watch from the thousands of hours worth of content on the platform. It is worthy to note that over 22,000 hours of content is exclusive to the platform at its launch.

Every Friday, users will have an option to access multiple marquee premieres on the BookMyShow Stream. It is a smart platform that will recommend specific types of content to different categories of users.

Big blockbusters such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, The Craft: Legacy, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984, and more titles will be available on the platform starting today.

BookMyShow has partnered with production giants such as Warner Brothers, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, and more to offer their movies, series, and more on its platform. Major Indian production houses such as Shemaroo, Viacom18, Rajshri Productions, and more have also partnered with BookMyShow for offering their content on its platform.

The content available on BookMyShow Stream is amongst the most celebrated titles across the globe and will be a treat for the users to consume. Since it is not a pay-per-view or a subscription model, it will be interesting to see how users react to it.

We feel that the ‘premiere’ offering on Fridays would become its unique selling point (USP) and create demand for the platform.