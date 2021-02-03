Poco F Series Will Remain Exclusive to Flagship Devices, Company Confirms

Poco launched its latest budget smartphone- the Poco M3 in India yesterday. During the launch event, the company detailed its product lineup and the most interesting part is the presence of Poco F series. Yes, the Poco F series is alive and will be the company’s flagship series going forward. For those unaware, the Poco F2 is one of the much-anticipated smartphones in recent years (2019 and 2020). Poco began its operations back in 2018 under Xiaomi with the Poco F1. And the company did not launch any smartphone till February 2020. It made a comeback as an independent brand with the Poco X2 exactly a year ago. But a lot Poco fans still ask this question- when is the Poco F2 launching? Well, it seems to be happening very soon.

Poco F2 Might Be on the Cards

Right now, Poco has four smartphone series- the Poco F series which will have flagship devices with top-of-the-line hardware, the Poco X series to deliver ‘Flagship Xperience’ in the mid-range segment, followed by the mid-range Poco M and budget Poco C series. The Poco M3 is the third smartphone in Poco M series after the launch of Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro last year.

Coming to the Poco F2, we can see the phone launching in this year, finally. The handset might feature the Snapdragon 870 chipset and could retail with a lighter price tag. Xiaomi already confirmed that it is bringing flagship devices with Snapdragon 888 5G and Snapdragon 870 5G SoCs to India very soon. Since Poco is rebranding a lot of Redmi phones, we can see the Snapdragon 870-powered Redmi phone launching under Poco brand in India.

Having said that, Poco India executives in the past stated the Poco F2 would not be a rebranded phone, but there are no leaks whatsoever regarding the smartphone as of now. The Poco F1 with Snapdragon 845 SoC was launched at a starting price of Rs 20,999. If Poco F2 launches for under Rs 25,000 in India, it will script the same success story as its predecessor.

In other news, Poco just launched the budget Poco M3 in India with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 6000mAh battery, unique design and 6GB of RAM at just Rs 10,999.