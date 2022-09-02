Xiaomi Announces Redmi 11 Prime Launch Date for India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

From the image shared by Xiaomi, it can be seen that the smartphone would come with a teardrop notch at the front. At the rear, there's going to be a plastic body. Xiaomi is also going to launch the Redmi 11 Prime 5G on September 6, 2022.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi, a Chinese consumer electronics company, has announced the launch date for the Redmi 11 Prime.
  • Some of the details of the smartphone are also out in the open because of an Amazon microsite for this device.
  • Xiaomi is also going to launch the Redmi 11 Prime 5G on September 6, 2022.

Follow Us

Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
View all stories

Redmi 11 Prime

Xiaomi, a Chinese consumer electronics company, has announced the launch date for the Redmi 11 Prime. Redmi 11 Prime will go official in India in a matter of a few days. It is expected to be a budget smartphone from the company. Xiaomi has said that it will launch the Redmi 11 Prime in India on September 6, 2022.

Some of the details of the smartphone are also out in the open because of an Amazon microsite for this device. The Redmi 11 Prime will pack a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is a new 4G mobile platform on offer from MediaTek, which is optimised for energy efficiency and gaming. Other confirmed details of the device include a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear and a 5000mAh battery.

From the image shared by Xiaomi, it can be seen that the smartphone would come with a teardrop notch at the front. At the rear, there's going to be a plastic body. Xiaomi is also going to launch the Redmi 11 Prime 5G on September 6, 2022. This smartphone is going to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 5000mAh battery.

Follow TelecomTalk to stay updated on these devices that would soon make their way to the Indian market.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments