Xiaomi Announces Redmi 11 Prime Launch Date for India

Xiaomi, a Chinese consumer electronics company, has announced the launch date for the Redmi 11 Prime. Redmi 11 Prime will go official in India in a matter of a few days. It is expected to be a budget smartphone from the company. Xiaomi has said that it will launch the Redmi 11 Prime in India on September 6, 2022.

Some of the details of the smartphone are also out in the open because of an Amazon microsite for this device. The Redmi 11 Prime will pack a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is a new 4G mobile platform on offer from MediaTek, which is optimised for energy efficiency and gaming. Other confirmed details of the device include a 50MP triple-camera setup at the rear and a 5000mAh battery.

From the image shared by Xiaomi, it can be seen that the smartphone would come with a teardrop notch at the front. At the rear, there's going to be a plastic body. Xiaomi is also going to launch the Redmi 11 Prime 5G on September 6, 2022. This smartphone is going to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 5000mAh battery.

