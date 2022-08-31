Moto E22s Launched With 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G37

The inbuilt storage of the Moto E22s is 64GB, but it can be increased (up to 1TB) with a microSD card. It has a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging compatibility.

Highlights

  • The Moto E32s and Moto E22s have the same SoC.
  • There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor included.
  • In the upcoming weeks, the Moto E22s will debut in India.

The entry-level smartphone, the Moto E22s, has been made available in Europe. It is the newest model in the company's E series. It has a 16MP primary camera, a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, and a 5,000mAh battery. With the same octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Motorola introduced the Moto E32s earlier this year in India. Both phones include a water-resistant design, face unlock, and an integrated fingerprint scanner in the power button.

Moto E22s Specifications and Features

The Moto E22s has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ quality and runs Android 12 out of the box. The top centre of the display receives a hole-punch cutout, and a 90Hz refresh rate is supported. The smartphone's processor is a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, and it has 4GB of RAM.

The inbuilt storage of the Moto E22s is 64GB, but it can be increased (up to 1TB) with a microSD card. It has a 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging compatibility. The rear is made of polycarbonate and has a water-repellent pattern. For biometric security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

The Moto E22s features a dual rear camera system with a 16MP primary sensor as its focal point for photography. A 2MP depth sensor is also included. For selfies and video calls, the phone's front camera is an 8MP one.

Moto E22s Price and Availability

According to a Motorola press release, the Moto E22s' price for the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is set at EUR 159.99 (approximately Rs 12,700). Arctic Blue and Eco Black are the two colour options available at launch. According to the business, the phone will soon be available in a few locations across Europe and India.

