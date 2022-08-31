Nokia C31 Will Be Powered by an Octa-Core Unisoc SoC

Some of the specifications of the Nokia C31 have been leaked on the benchmarking website Geekbench. The listing substantiates the phone's name. Android 12 is advertised as being able to run it out of the box. An octa-core Unisoc SoC for the Nokia C31 has been discovered. The entry on the benchmarking website indicates that it might have 4GB of RAM. The Nokia C31's characteristics and expected release date have not yet been publicly announced by Nokia. The Nokia C21 Plus was introduced by the business in India last month.

Nokia C31 Specifications and Features (expected)

An unidentified octa-core Unisoc SoC with a base frequency of 1.20 GHz and a peak frequency of 1.60 GHz is stated as the processor powering the Nokia C31. The smartphone might have 4GB of RAM. It is also claimed to come pre-installed with Android 12. The Nokia C31 has a single-core performance score of 145 and a multi-core performance score of 796. The phone should have several improvements over the Nokia C30, which was released in India in October of the previous year. A 6.82-inch display with HD+ resolution and a 70% NTSC colour gamut is featured. The firm claims that the display can handle a maximum brightness of 400 nits.

The Unisoc SC9863A SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, powers the Nokia C30. The Nokia C30's twin rear cameras feature a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor for optics. It has a 5MP selfie camera up front. A 6,000mAh battery unit with 10W charging capabilities is included.

The Nokia C21 Plus was introduced by the firm in India back in July. The smartphone has a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 6.5-inch display with HD+ quality. An octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of internal storage power it. A 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor make up its dual back camera arrangement.