Samsung Dual-Screen Smartphone Anticipated to Include Transparent Display on the Back

Samsung is developing a dual-screen phone with a transparent display on the back in addition to the main screen, according to rumours. The Samsung dual-screen phone's patent application, which was submitted in January, is believed to have been found by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are the newest foldable smartphones from Samsung, and they were introduced earlier this month.

In addition to the main display, the device is anticipated to have a transparent display on the back. As previously stated, the WIPO has confirmed that a patent application for the future Samsung smartphone was filed in January.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications and Features

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on a global scale earlier this month. The first smartphone to run One UI 4.1.1 based on Android 12L, a customised version of Android developed by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables, is the dual-SIM (nano) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 12GB of RAM as standard. Samsung claims that its 25W charger (sold separately) will work with the smartphone's 4,400mAh dual battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is now running Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.1 on top. The primary display is a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 8GB of RAM power the clamshell-style foldable smartphone. On the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has included a 3,700mAh battery that enables 25W rapid charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is composed of Samsung's Armor Aluminum and is water-resistant to an IPX8 standard.