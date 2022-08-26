Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Gets Expert Raw App Support

According to a source, Samsung has updated its Expert RAW app. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly enhancing and increasing app functionality with the upgrade to include the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 4. Image quality in low-light conditions is stated to be improved with the Expert RAW version 2.0.00.3 update. Additionally, it is said to offer Custom Presets, which let users customise camera settings. Recall that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features two selfie cameras in addition to a 50MP triple rear camera arrangement.

Remember that at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was officially unveiled worldwide. With a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens, it has a triple-back camera configuration. The foldable phone features a 10MP selfie camera on the outer display. It has a 4MP camera for selfies and video calls on the folding display. A 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display serves as the folding touchscreen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. A 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with an adjustable refresh rate of up to 120Hz serves as the exterior display. It is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 1TB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. It has two 4,400mAh batteries.