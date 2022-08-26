Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Gets Expert Raw App Support

The Samsung Expert RAW version 2.0.00.3 upgrade has begun to be distributed. It is said to improve the app and add support on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to a source, Samsung has updated its Expert RAW app. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly enhancing and increasing app functionality with the upgrade to include the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 4. Image quality in low-light conditions is stated to be improved with the Expert RAW version 2.0.00.3 update. Additionally, it is said to offer Custom Presets, which let users customise camera settings. Recall that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features two selfie cameras in addition to a 50MP triple rear camera arrangement.

Samsung Mobile claims that Samsung has begun distributing the Expert RAW version 2.0.00.3 upgrade. It is said to improve the app and add support on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The camera's low-light performance is purportedly enhanced by the Expert RAW version 2.0.00.3 update. Additionally, it adds the capability for users to design their own camera presets. This is supposed to save down on camera setup time. An official Samsung app called Expert RAW may be downloaded from the Galaxy Store for nothing in place of the default camera app on your Samsung phone.

Remember that at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was officially unveiled worldwide. With a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens, it has a triple-back camera configuration. The foldable phone features a 10MP selfie camera on the outer display. It has a 4MP camera for selfies and video calls on the folding display. A 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display serves as the folding touchscreen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. A 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen with an adjustable refresh rate of up to 120Hz serves as the exterior display. It is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with up to 1TB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. It has two 4,400mAh batteries.

