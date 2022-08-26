Vivo V25e to Debut in India Soon

Along with the standard Vivo V25, the Vivo V25e is anticipated to launch in India shortly. For those who weren't aware, the Vivo V25e was also previously seen on Google Play Console, which made some of its crucial specifications known. Currently, some of these features have also been verified by the GeekBench listing. The device now appears to be listed in the Geekbench database as well. It is reported to have an octa-core processor running at 2.2 GHz, which is likely a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Model number V2201, which has already been seen on the IMEI database and EEC website, is associated with the Vivo smartphone that is featured on Geekbench. According to rumours, the Vivo S15e, which was already released in China earlier this year, would be relaunched as the Vivo V25e. Let's explore the smartphone's features and specifications.

Vivo V25e Specifications and Features (expected)

The Vivo 25e Geekbench listing indicates that the smartphone would be powered by an octa-core 2.2GHz CPU, which is anticipated to be a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. This Vivo smartphone has 8GB of RAM, and it runs on Android 12. A single-core score of 539 points and a multi-core score of 1,812 points were attained with this setup.

According to a recent report, the Vivo V25e's camera system may include a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). A 4,500mAh battery unit that supports 44W fast charging is believed to be included. According to reports, this smartphone has 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM.

Moreover, leaked live photos and design renderings of this smartphone indicate that it will be available in Black and Gold colours. With the exception of a hefty chin, the Vivo V25e is rumoured to have a waterdrop-shaped notch and thin bezels. A rectangular camera module with three rear cameras and an LED flash is most likely to be found on the back.