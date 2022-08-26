The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Confirmed: Details

Netflix has confirmed Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy. The OTT (over-the-top) streaming giant has also said that it would be the last and final season. The Umbrella Academy's Season 3 felt like it would be the last as everyone lost their powers and the world returned to normal. But apparently, there's still more to the show that the creators want the audience to see. Thus, via an Instagram post, Netflix has announced that S4, which will also be the last season for The Umbrella Academy, is coming. No exact dates have been revealed yet.

What's lovely about the show is all of its characters, indeed. The dysfunctional family in The Umbrella Academy is something most people with siblings and strict parents can relate to. The last season would again focus on Hargreeves trying to do what he wanted to at the end of S3 before Allison stopped him.

It would be very interesting to see how Ben from the Sparrow Academy would fit in again with The Umbrella Academy in the new world. All the first three seasons of the show are exclusively available on Netflix. If you haven't seen it yet, then you must! The show has been rated 7.9 on IMDb.