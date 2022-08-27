Sunil Mittal: In October, Airtel Plans to Introduce 5G Services

Reported by Palak Sharma

Some believe that India is behind the West in the adoption of 5G, which has already begun in the west. India is not running late; in fact, it is on time. There are use cases being created. Devices are becoming available at lower prices, which is ideal for a nation like India.

Highlights

  • The first sale of 5G airwaves in India brought in the government almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore.
  • The rivals believed it [5G] could arrive in 2020 or 2021.
  • The Department of Telecommunications has received payment from Reliance Jio Airtel, Adani Data Networks, and other 5G spectrum auction participants.

Airtel

According to Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, India is fully prepared for the implementation of 5G, and Bharti Airtel plans to introduce its fifth-generation services in October. Some believe that India is behind the West in the adoption of 5G, which has already begun in the west. India is not running late; in fact, it is on time. There are use cases being created. Devices are becoming available at lower prices, which is ideal for a nation like India. Mittal, in a fireside interview with India Today, said the government offered "a lot of spectrum" for auction.

Airtel's Plan for 5G

In order for 5G to function properly, significant amounts of spectrum must be available. Mittal believes that India is prepared in terms of spectrum, and the equipment is now quite standard and readily available. Airtel had been preparing for this day for the last 24 months, according to Mittal. Airtel will debut in the second part of 2022. Some of the rivals believed it [5G] could arrive in 2020 or 2021, he said. Airtel will progressively expand its network across India, up to the hinterlands, beginning in the major cities.

The Department of Telecommunications has received payment from Reliance Jio, Airtel, Adani Data Networks, and other 5G spectrum auction participants. Vodafone Idea is reportedly in the process of settling its obligations. Airtel wants to attain national coverage by March 2024 after completing its 5G rollout strategy for the top 5,000 users. Jio, the market leader in telecom, has finished planning coverage for 1,000 towns. The first sale of 5G airwaves in India brought in the government almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

