Adani Group in Talks with a Major Vendor to Rollout 5G

Adani Data Networks, the Adani Group company which participated in the 5G spectrum auctions in 2022, is expected to launch 5G network services sometime soon. The company is now reportedly in talks with a vendor which is also working with Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) to help with the equipment and the technology to roll out 5G. To recall, Adani Data Networks only bid for airwaves worth Rs 212 crore, and the company's strategy is to focus solely on the B2B segment. Adani Group doesn't want to foray into the consumer mobile services business yet. The airwaves that Adani has taken is completely in the 26 GHz frequency and would be very helpful for enterprises with setting up captive private networks.

So what is the name of the vendor that Adani Group is talking with?

Adani Group Is in Talks with This Company for 5G Rollout

Adani Data Networks is reportedly talking with Nokia. According to an ET Telecom report, Nokia is in touch with the Adani Group and might help the company in offering private 5G services to customers in India.

Adani Data Networks has 100 MHz of airwaves in both the Mumbai and Gujarat circles each, while in the AP (Andhra Pradesh), Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the company has 50 MHz of airwaves (each of the circles).

The company has also applied for a universal license in all six circles. These are the six circles where the Adani Group would initially focus with its 5G plans. Adani is going with a very calibrated approach with its 5G plans because it understands the kind of risk the telecom sector comes with. Only three private telecom service providers exist today, and that is a big sign for the group to take measured steps and not risk too much capital into it.

Going with the B2B segment could be seen as the smartest move with 5G for any new company, such as Adani Data Networks.