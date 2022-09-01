Airtel Affordable Yearly Plan for Budget Conscious Customers

Bharti Airtel is the second largest telecom operator in India. The telco, along with its rival Jio, has been fundamental in ensuring that 4G reaches every part of the country. If you are a Bharti Airtel user, then you might be wondering why you need to pay more than what Jio customers have to pay for the same data benefits. Well, that's not a conversation we would like to dive into right now. For now, let's just take a look at the prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel, which is affordable and comes with a year-long service validity.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plan that We are Talking About

Bharti Airtel offers a Rs 1799 prepaid plan to the users. This plan comes with service validity of 365 days. It offers a total of 3600 SMS to the customers, along with unlimited voice calling and 24GB of data. The data offered is lump-sum in nature, meaning you don't need to worry about being restricted by a daily limit of 2GB or 3GB of data.

This plan doesn't offer any more data, meaning that once you have consumed the 24GB of data, you would have to recharge with 4G data vouchers of Bharti Airtel to continue consuming mobile data. This plan is largely suitable for users who don't have much data needs. If you are mostly working from home or office where you get access to broadband Wi-Fi, then you won't use mobile data much and can subscribe to this plan. Further, if you have old parents who don't use data much but except for things such as WhatsApp only, then too, this plan could be a good option.

Airtel offers additional benefits with this plan as well. Users can get Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. The 3600 SMS offered with the plan don't all come in a lump-sum manner. In a day, the user would only be able to use a maximum of 100 SMS.