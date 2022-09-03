Netflix to Roll Out New Ad-Supported Plan Later This Year

Netflix is striving to make its new ad-supported subscription option available to consumers. For customers looking for a budget-friendly option, the company has previously indicated that it will offer an ad-supported subscription. Prior to this, it was anticipated that the Netflix ad-supported plan will launch in the first quarter of 2023. However, the business can debut its new plan earlier than anticipated to outdo Disney+.

According to a recent Variety report, the Netflix subscription plan with ads will debut in November. On the other hand, Disney+ will probably reveal its ad-supported strategy in December.

Netflix Ad-Supported Plan

Later this year, Netflix will launch its new ad-supported plan. According to a Variety article, the ad-supported tier will debut on November 1 in a few markets. According to the source, the US, Canada, the UK, France, and Germany will be the first countries to launch the ad-supported tier. The Disney+ ad-tier plan, which will offer the same for $7.99 per month, will launch one month before it. Netflix opted not to respond. According to a company spokesman, "We are still in the early stages of deciding how to offer a lower-priced, ad-supported tier, and no decisions have been made.”

Senior advertising execs have reportedly been hired by the company. From Snap Inc., the parent firm of Snapchat, has recently hired two ad execs. The article also stated that the targeting options for Netflix's ad-supported plan would be restricted. For instance, advertisers will be able to place bids against select content genres and Netflix's top 10 TV shows. However, Netflix will not offer advertising based on geography (aside from by nation), age, gender, viewing habits, or time of day during the initial phase of the ad tier's deployment.

According to the article, there would be four minutes of advertisements for every hour of viewing. The streamer will show pre-roll advertisements for movies. By the end of 2022, Netflix hopes to have roughly 500,000 subscribers to its ad-supported service. In the US, the monthly cost of the ad-supported subscription will range between $7 and $9. Also anticipated is the launch of the ad-supported tier in India. Currently, Netflix's entry-level mobile package costs Rs 149 per month, while its entry-level laptop or desktop plan costs Rs 199. Additionally, the business charges Rs 499 and Rs 649 for its Standard and Premium subscriptions, respectively.