Ek Villain Returns Netflix Release Date Revealed

The action thriller 'Ek Villain Returns' will soon make its OTT (over-the-top) debut on Netflix. The film was released in theatres on July 29, 2022, and will now be released on Netflix on September 9, 2022. Ek Villain Returns has received an IMDb score of 5.5, which reflects that the audience took the movie in poor taste.

One of the biggest attractions of the movie is its star cast. Some of the biggest names in the industry, including John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor, are playing the main characters. The movie picks up from Ek Villain, which was released in 2014 and garnered the interest of the audience.

At the end of the third week, the box office collection of Ek Villain Returns was just Rs 41.69 crores, which is fairly lesser than what the first part of the movie had collected. But the Netflix deal would certainly allow the producers to bag some more money in the kitty. Ek Villain Returns is written and directed by Mohit Suri. Big names such as Shobha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Krishan Kumar are the producers of the movie.