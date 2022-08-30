Manifest Season 4 to Premiere on Netflix This November

Season 4, Part 1 of the most famous supernatural drama series, Manifest, is now all ready to premiere on Netflix in a couple of months. The release date of the fourth season is out now and it is going to be released on November 4, 2022, on Netflix.

The show debuted on September 24, 2018, on NBC, having 16 episodes in its first season. The show is about a Montego Air Flight 828 whose passengers realise that it has been more than five years since the take-off, and the world has presumed that they are dead now. They realise that the world and their loved ones are not the same anymore.

The series created by Jeff Rake stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, and J.R. Ramirez, along with many others. The running time of each episode of the series is around 42 to 49 minutes.

The series has topped the viewing charts ever since it was added to Netflix. Produced by Cathy Frank, Laura Putney, Margaret Easley, Harvey Waldman, and Marta Gené Camps, the show has received 7.1 ratings on IMDb.

