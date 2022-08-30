Kartik Aaryan Starrer Freddy to Premiere on OTT Platform

Recently, the news has come to light that the film Freddy starring Kartik Aryan, is going to directly head towards the OTT platform rather than releasing in theatres. The release date of the film is yet to be announced; however, it is being said that the film can be released on digital platforms. The paperwork for the premiere of the film is yet to be locked.

The shoot of the film started in August 2021 and wrapped up within a few weeks. The film has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Jay Shewakramani's Northern Light Films and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

The film also stars Alaya Furniturewala, who was last seen in Jawani Jaaneman playing the role of Saif Ali Khan's daughter. Alaya is playing the role of Kartik Aaryan's love interest in the film.

According to the reports, it is being said that Freddy is likely to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Although the paperwork regarding the process is yet to be locked, the platform is the one name that is coming to the light as of now.

Ever since the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is having a lucky period. The film has exceeded over Rs 100 crore collection at the box office.

He is currently shooting for Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan. Shehzada is an action drama film starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala along with many others. The film is remake of a 2020 telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu and others.