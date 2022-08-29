Airtel Netflix Plans for Mobile Consumers

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has plans in store for Netflix lovers. If you are someone who wants Netflix bundled with your mobile plans, then Airtel has some of the best options you can get from any operator. Netflix can prove to be a very expensive affair if the consumers purchase the plan every month. But when it is bundled with your mobile plan, then it doesn't make that big a dent in your pocket. So, without wasting any more time, here are the Netflix mobile plans you should know about.

Netflix Mobile Plans from Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel offers two postpaid plans that you can purchase right now if you need free Netflix. These plans will cost you Rs 1199 and Rs 1599.

Rs 1199 Postpaid Plan: The Rs 1199 postpaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 1 regular and 2 add-on connections. This plan offers consumers 150GB of data and 100 SMS/day, along with unlimited voice calling and free OTT (over-the-top) benefits. The OTT benefits include a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription, Amazon Prime subscription, and Netflix subscription. The Netflix subscription bundled with this plan is a 'Basic' subscription to the platform.

Rs 1599 Postpaid Plan: The Rs 1599 postpaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 250GB of data. It includes 1 regular and 3 family add-on connections. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan as well. The additional benefits offered with this plan are also the same as the Rs 1199 postpaid plan of Bharti Airtel. It is just that the Netflix subscription offered with this plan is the 'Standard' subscription.

These are the two Netflix mobile plans you can get from Bharti Airtel. There are other plans on offer as well, which you can take from Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio if you want a Netflix subscription bundled for free. Let us know in the comments what you think about these plans.