Netflix May Charge $7 to $9 for Its Popular Ad-Supported Plan in an Effort To Draw in More Users

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Currently, Netflix's plan for watching material without advertisements costs $15.49 (around Rs. 1,230) each month. The price reduction is intended to attract more customers who are content to see some advertising in exchange for a lower monthly fee. For the ad-supported service, the streaming service is claimed to sell four minutes of ads per hour.

Highlights

  • The world's largest streaming service Netflix is thinking about reducing the cost of its ad-supported tier.
  • The ad-supported plan may cost between $7 and $9 per month due to the low rates.
  • For the ad-supported service, the streaming service is claimed to sell four minutes of ads per hour.

Follow Us

Netflix Ad supported Services
Netflix is thinking about charging $7 to $9 (approximately Rs. 550 to Rs. 700) per month for its new advertising-supported tier, which is 50% less than the price it currently charges for its most popular plan. Currently, Netflix's plan for watching material without advertisements costs $15.49 (around Rs. 1,230) each month. The price reduction is intended to attract more customers who are content to see some advertising in exchange for a lower monthly fee. For the ad-supported service, the streaming service is claimed to sell four minutes of ads per hour.

Details on the popular Netflix Ad-Supported Plan

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the world's largest streaming service Netflix is thinking about reducing the cost of its ad-supported tier. The ad-supported plan may cost between $7 and $9 per month due to the low rates. Remember, this is still only going to cost you around half of what Netflix is now charging for its most popular plan, which is $15.49 per month without any ads.

Simply attracting new customers to the service who don't mind watching some advertising by paying less to watch the content is the goal of the price reduction. As was already known, Netflix anticipates selling around four minutes of advertisements for each hour of the ad-supported service. According to reports, the corporation airs commercials before and during select programmes, but not after.

As its rival Disney+ said in May of this year, streaming juggernaut Netflix is likely aiming to maintain kids' content ad-free and not run commercials during kid-friendly movies and TV shows. Kids' content on Netflix will continue to be free of commercials, according to TechCrunch. However, it's believed that original shows like "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," and "Squid Game" will continue to feature advertisements.

The American Psychological Association and other organisations have urged that advertising to children be subject to severe restrictions. Analysts believe that Netflix generates $4 billion in ad sales annually, making it one of the major players in internet video advertising.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments