Netflix May Charge $7 to $9 for Its Popular Ad-Supported Plan in an Effort To Draw in More Users

Details on the popular Netflix Ad-Supported Plan

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the world's largest streaming service Netflix is thinking about reducing the cost of its ad-supported tier. The ad-supported plan may cost between $7 and $9 per month due to the low rates. Remember, this is still only going to cost you around half of what Netflix is now charging for its most popular plan, which is $15.49 per month without any ads.

Simply attracting new customers to the service who don't mind watching some advertising by paying less to watch the content is the goal of the price reduction. As was already known, Netflix anticipates selling around four minutes of advertisements for each hour of the ad-supported service. According to reports, the corporation airs commercials before and during select programmes, but not after.

As its rival Disney+ said in May of this year, streaming juggernaut Netflix is likely aiming to maintain kids' content ad-free and not run commercials during kid-friendly movies and TV shows. Kids' content on Netflix will continue to be free of commercials, according to TechCrunch. However, it's believed that original shows like "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," and "Squid Game" will continue to feature advertisements.

The American Psychological Association and other organisations have urged that advertising to children be subject to severe restrictions. Analysts believe that Netflix generates $4 billion in ad sales annually, making it one of the major players in internet video advertising.