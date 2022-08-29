MacBooks with M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips Under Development: Launch Details

Apple's MacBook fans might now be waiting for the top-tier M2 Pro and M2 Max chip-powered laptops. In 2021, Apple introduced the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for Macs. These chips are now considered some of the most powerful ones in the globe. Any average user might not require a MacBook with the M1 Pro or the M1 Max chip. The same would be the case with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

It would be interesting to see just how big an upgrade the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips would be over the M1 Pro and the M1 Max chips. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg said that Apple is currently developing and testing new MacBooks with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

There are rumours that Apple will launch the M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered MacBooks later this year. The screen will most likely be 14-inch and 16-inch. We might not get to see any design changes, but that would be fine. There are reports which suggest that there could be a delay in the mass production of the laptop, and the company's launch plans may get pushed ahead a little.

Earlier, it was said that Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips would be made using the 3nm process. But now, Apple is likely going to use the newer 5nm process called N5P of TSMC.

There aren't any other details about the new MacBook Pros available right now. But more should clear out later in the year.

iPhone 14 Series Launch

Apple has announced a new launch event for the iPhone 14 series on September 7, 2022. Alongside the iPhone 14 series, we could also see Apple Watch Series 8 making its debut. It would be interesting to see if Apple has plans to launch any other product during the same event.