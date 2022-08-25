MediaTek Helio G99 Based on TSMC 6nm Process to Power 4G Phones

MediaTek has announced that its latest offering "MediaTek Helio G99" platform for mobiles, will be used to power the next-generation 4G gaming smartphones. The chipset is based on TSMC's 6nm process and is said to deliver exceptional gaming performance and power efficiency for 4G devices. Poco M5 4G is expected to be the first device to feature this chip. The MediaTek 'G' series chips are mostly seen on smartphones that fall in the affordable range. This chip could also be seen on several upcoming affordable 4G devices. Let's take a look at the top features of the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Top Features of MediaTek Helio G99 SoC

The chip is made on the 6nm process. It comes with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 lite, which optimises CPU and GPU performance to maximise battery life. The chip has an octa-core CPU and two high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 processors clocking up to 2.2 GHz. It can support high-res FHD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate without the need for extra costly hardware. The chip can accommodate a 108MP camera sensor for bigger pictures and dual simultaneous image capture with zero latency. It is a 4G chip and can support dual-SIM connectivity.

MediaTek said that this chip would power the new generation 4G gaming smartphones.