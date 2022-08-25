According to a recent rumour, the FCC has approved a Motorola phone with the model number XT2255. The Moto G72 4G brand will be used to sell the product. The main features of the device have been exposed in a recent Pricebaba report. Additionally, it indicates that the tablet could debut in India as early as September.

Moto G72 4G Specifications Leaked

According to the latest rumour, either the Helio G37 chipset or a future MediaTek SoC will be included in the Moto G72 4G. 6GB or 8GB of RAM will be used with the processor. It will provide increased RAM of up to 4GB. There will be a 16MP selfie camera included with the G72. A 48MP primary camera will be on the back of the device. An 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor will support it.

The battery of the device will be 5,000mAh. Support for 33W quick charging will be included. The device is dubbed "Victoria22," according to the article, and the XT2255-2 model number belongs to its Indian edition. Nothing is known about the Moto G72 4G as of yet. The device may offer 33W rapid charging, according to the FCC certification.

Moto G62 5G Features and Specifications

The Motorola Moto G62 5G smartphone was introduced on August 11th, 2022. The phone has a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate that has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels (FHD+) and a pixel density of 402 pixels per inch (ppi). Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU, the Motorola Moto G62 5G. It has 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The Motorola Moto G62 5G is powered by a 5000mAh battery and runs Android 12.

The Edge series flagships are slated to go on sale in India on September 8 and are expected to be followed by the Moto G72 4G. Three devices, such as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, the Edge 30 Fusion, and the Edge 30 Lite, are most likely to be introduced during the next launch event.