iPhone SE 4 Will Reportedly Look like iPhone XR

According to YouTuber Jon Prosser, the iPhone SE 4, or the following version of the iPhone SE, will have the same form factor as the iPhone XR. He did not provide a release date for the phone or provide any other details regarding the device. Although, the internals of the device are more like the iPhone 13 series. Apple released the iPhone SE (2022) in March of this year with a look that was similar to the iPhone 8. The announcement comes a few days before the September 7th "Far Out" event.

Design Comparison of iPhone SE and iPhone XR

According to 9to5mac, Prosser said in a podcast that the upcoming iPhone SE will be "simply an iPhone XR." The statements made by the YouTuber imply that Apple will finally abandon its infamous design, which features large bezels and a Home button on the most recent iPhone SE, for good. According to rumours, the phone will include a notch, Face ID, and a modern design with smaller bezels. With the newest generation of iPhone models, this will work better.

The iPhone SE (2022), which has a design similar to the iPhone 8, was released in March of this year and is powered by the same A15 Bionic SoC as the iPhone 13 series. It has a single 12MP camera sensor on the rear with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, an IP67-certified design, a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, an IP67-certified build, and a Touch ID button with a fingerprint sensor for biometric verification.

Price is what matters most in the end. The demand for the iPhone SE (2022) was lower than it was for the last iPhone SE, according to a report by the Wave7 research group that was released via PCMag. It was explained by the phone's compact design. In India, the entry-level iPhone SE (2022) went on sale at Rs 43,900. Apple might be able to gain greater momentum than the 2022 version of the iPhone SE if it introduces an iPhone XR-like device with a huge display, potent SoC, and enormous battery at the same price as the iPhone SE (2022).