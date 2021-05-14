Call of Duty Mobile Update to Bring Rambo, Die Hard Characters to the Game

Call of Duty Mobile has been the talk of the town ever since its launch, having been the much-awaited game that was supposed to bring the fight to Player Unknown’s Battle Ground (PUBG).

When PUBG was banned in India, the game catapulted to further fame, becoming one of the primary games on offer in India that provided a medium to experience realistic combat.

Now that it has been announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India, the revamped version of PUBG, is coming back, it seems Call of Duty Mobile is making further improvements and changes to make sure it remains on top of the charts.

This new event will bring enduring action movie heroes to the game, with the update coming next week, on May 20.

What Do We Know About The Update

Call of Duty’s handle has announced that the game will receive new heroes from action movies that were aired during the 1980s within the game, though it is not clear what role these characters will play.

Amongst key heroes that are coming soon are the iconic John McClane from Die Hard, who is portrayed by Bruce Willis and John Rambo from the Rambo franchise, played by the legendary Sylvester Stallone. Certain other cult heroes might be added, but that is not yet clear.

To add to this, the Call of Duty Mobile announcement graphic hints at the characters being featured in Warzone, the PC or console battle royale and multiplayer game from Activision, as well as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.

With the latter of these games being focused on the 1980s, it will be fun to see whether these characters become part of the storyline, even if it is done for a short duration. In Warzone, the 80’s action heroes event comes after the Verdansk game map was added, which is set in 1984.

Verdonk is based on the throw of simmering nuclear warfare tensions that are present around the world, especially during the 80s.

The update, which brings the event, will be quite important, especially considering that the game will start the event on May 20, with excited users given the chance to upgrade to the update from either the App Store on iOS or Android’s Play Store.

Do note that it is not yet known as to how long these players will be added and whether or not they will bring new weapons to the game.