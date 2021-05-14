6G Technology Work Program launched by ATIS’ Next G Alliance

A technical work program has been launched by North American mobile industry standards group ATIS’ Next G Alliance. Next G Alliance has also formed key working groups within the work program. The National 6GRoadmap Working Group acts as a coordinator between all other working groups elucidated Next G Alliance. Amitava Ghosh, who is the Head of Radio Interface Group at Nokia, will be the chairperson for this group.

Looking Forward to Collaborate With Industry Partners: Amitava Ghosh

Amitava Ghosh, head of Nokia Radio Interface Group, commented on the announcement by saying that the National 6G Roadmap working group has been formed to drive innovation in communication technology through developing and maintaining a 6G Vision for North America, building a lifecycle roadmap for 6G and a timeframe for its completion. He further added that Nokia being the founding member of Next G Alliance and as a chairperson for the National 6G Roadmap working group, he will be looking forward to collaborating with industry partners for this vital initiative.

A “Green G” Working Group has also been formed to identify ways to minimize the impact of future generations of wireless technology. This group will be chaired by HPE’s Marie-Paule Odini, a Distinguished Technologist by profession. Odini commented on HPE’s role in the 6G Roadmap by saying that HPE has always been committed to minimizing the environmental footprint of the industry through circular economic initiatives and is driving innovation in sustainable solutions that will help in reducing the environmental impact of the telecom industry which would contribute in making North America the leader in 6G.

Other Key Areas Where Working Groups are Established by ATIS’

Technology: Work in this area would define particular technologies required to fulfil the vision outlined in the 6G Roadmap.

Spectrum: Working groups will explore different forms of accessing, managing and sharing spectrum. It will further look into opportunities for global spectrum harmonization, the coexistence of technology and efficiency of spectrum.

Applications: This group will identify vertical applications of the 6G network that will leverage the infrastructure built in the Next G environment.

Societal/Economic Drivers: Social and Economic drivers central to the 6G vision will be identified and characterized in this workspace. The impact of change and progress that these drivers would have in the global 6G marketplace will also be ascertained.

Next, G Alliance currently includes 50 information and communication companies that work across infrastructure, semiconductors, device vendors, operators etc. Some of these companies are also into the research space of the tech environment. Some big names in the technology market that are a part of this alliance include Apple, AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Ericsson, Facebook, Google, Intel, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies, Microsoft, Samsung and many more.