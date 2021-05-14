Orange Deploys 5G Network in Slovakia

The Slovakian mobile operator Orange Slovakia has launched the high-speed 5G network in the Slovakia region. The deployment of the 5G network is available for resident Bratislava’s Petrzalka region and residents of the selected part of Banska Bystrica. However, the telco will expand the 5G network to other parts of Slovakia in future. Alexandra Piskunova, who was the spokeswoman of Orange Slovakia, stated that the deployment of the 5G network is successful completion of a three-year large investment directed by the telco giant in the modernization of mobile network for 144 million Euros.

Orange Offers 11 Smartphones that Support 5G Network

Several regional media reports revealed that Orange currently offers 11 different smartphones that support 5G. The smartphones that support 5G are Mi 10T-Lite, Galaxy A32 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro and Nord, Samsung Galaxy S21 (5G, Plus 5G and Ultra 5G), Huawei P40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro. The reports also hinted that the operator would expand the range of devices that would support 5G.

All the subscribers who want to enjoy 5G will not have to change their SIM cards. An older 3G or 4G card will be sufficient. Recently a report by Forbes quoting Mari- Noelle Jego-Laveissiere, who is the Deputy Director for Orange Europe, stated that the current crisis had revealed the importance of connectivity for economies. He also stated that Orange Slovakia has open the path of innovation that will offer new services and benefits to customers in future.

Orange 5G Network Promise Speed Up to 1,300 Mbps

5G network is all about lighting fast internet speed. Nearly all the telecom operators and the entire tech industry is eyeing 5G technology because of the ultra-fast speed and low latency network. The 5G network will restructure various industries by improving effectiveness and efficiency.

The 5G network that Orange Slovakia offers high transfer speed at the level of 1300 Mbps download and 130 Mbps for uploading. However, the 5G internet speed is still the maximum in terms of theoretical parameters. In reality, Orange Slovakia customers enjoy around 600Mbps download speed and around 70-80 Mbps upload speed. Orange Slovakia is also eyeing expanding the range of 5G network around the region.