Lenovo’s Latest Portable Type-C Battery Will Charge Your Laptop Easily

The Pandemic in India resulted in tasks shifting to an online medium, increasing overall usage of tech products, especially laptops and smartphones. With this came the need for tools that would supplement a user’s tech needs.

Some key products that can aid in overall productivity are power banks, so as to ensure that your device does not run out of juice and a mouse and keyboard setup for the optimum setup.

It seems Lenovo has taken notice of its increased user base and decided to make some additions to its portfolio to make the life of its users easier than before. In regards to this, the company has launched its separate brand, dubbed Lenovo Go.

What Products Would Lenovo Go Offer

According to the company, it is looking to bridge the gap between working from the office and working from home via its new accessories that will be sold under the Lenovo Go brand. The first two accessories that have been launched include a portable USB-C battery called the Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank.

The second product is the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse for all your pointer needs. The company has also added that it intends to launch more such products under the Go brand in the near future.

As per the vice president of Lenovo’s SMB, Visual and Accessories, Intelligent Devices Group, Eric Yu, the company looked at research that shows that 20% of small business employees lacked the tools that they need to successfully work on a remote basis.

With further insights that have the right tech, the company is bringing forward its devices that will be aimed to make this issue null and void.

As for the specifications of the two new accessories, the Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank sports a 20,000 mAh battery with an output of 65W. This power bank can charge any laptop, with the only requirement being the presence of a Type-C port.

The company further states that the power bank can charge your laptop to 100% and can be used on three devices at the same time. The Type-A port present has an output of 18W, so slower charging is expected if one uses the Type-A port. The power bank weighs a relatively light 390g, meaning it is easy to carry around.

Next up, the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse is capable of being paired with three devices, with the option of switching between the devices by pushing a button. There is a wireless dongle and a Type-C based connection, providing two options of connecting the mouse.

In terms of pricing and availability, both the power bank and the mouse will be available in June, with the former being priced at $89.99 or Rs 6,589 and the latter being priced at $59.99 or Rs 4,392 approximately.

The company has also mentioned that the next product that will be launched under the Lenovo Go branding will be an audio product.