Lenovo Might Launch It’s First 5G Tablet Called ‘Xiaoxin Pad Plus’: Report

The Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo will be launching two new tablets namely YOGA Pad Pro and Xiaoxin Pad Plus. The recent leaks have revealed quite a bit of information on both the upcoming tablets from Lenovo. To know more about what Yoga Pad Pro and Xiaoxin Pad Plus might feature read ahead.

What Can We Expect From YOGA Pad Pro and Xiaoxin Pad Plus?

Digital Chat Station recently revealed that the Lenovo YOGA Pad Pro will feature a 13-inch 2K (2,160×1,350 pixels) display without a punch-hole. With impressive speakers, the tablet will also be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

According to the leak, the Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro will have a model number YT-K606F and it will run on ZUI 12.5 based on Android 11 in China with support for Lenovo One. Moreover, the upcoming tab is likely to launch with the name of Lenovo YOGA Tab 13 in global markets. The tablet will pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Digital Chat Station also unveiled that Lenovo will be launching its first 5G tablet called Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Plus. The tablet is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 SoC and will feature an 11-inch display. The company however has confirmed that the tablet will be launched with a Wi-Fi-only version with model number TB-J607Z. Previous reports have also claimed that the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Plus will run on Android 11 and is also expected to be launched as a Lenovo Tab P11 series tablet globally.

Along with these two tablets, Lenovo will also roll out a Windows-powered 2-in-1 Lenovo YOGA DUET 2021. The YOGA series have previously done great and it is quite smart of the company to roll out its new version. The 2-in-1 Lenovo YOGA DUET 2021 will be perfect for users who need the performance of a laptop with a design of a tablet.

No information on price has been revealed yet on any of the upcoming devices, thus we will have to wait for the launch for it. It will be refreshing to see how these three upcoming portable devices from Lenovo perform in the market and how well are the customers going to like them.