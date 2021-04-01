Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Tipped to Launch with Snapdragon 800 series: Expected Specifications

Xiaomi is planning to expand its Mi tablet lineup in the home country China with the launch of its Mi Pad 5. Although the company is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming tablet, the rumours and leaks are already circulating on the web. In the latest development, the tipster Digital Chat Station has shared a post on its official Weibo handle claiming that the upcoming alleged Mi Pad 5 is going to feature similar display functions like the Mi Mix Fold.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Leak

This means that we can safely expect that the upcoming Mi tablet is going to arrive with handheld PC mode, dual-screen drag and drop, parallel windows support. The tipster also suggests that the device will not flaunt a very high ppi display.

Besides the tipster also confirmed that the Mi Pad 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series chipset. He didn’t reveal the name of the processor, but it could be the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Rumoured Features

Going with the previous leaks, the upcoming Mi Pad 5 is tipped to work on a different operating system called the MIUI for Pad. Rumours also suggest that the device will feature an 11-inch LCD display which is going to be a significant upgrade from its predecessor. Further, the leaks also suggest that the tablet will support a 2K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Mi Pad 5 is expected to feature a dual-rear camera setup with the combination of a 20MP primary camera + 13MP secondary camera sensor along with an LED flash. On the security front, the device is tipped to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Notably, the company is yet to reveal any information about the upcoming Mi Pad 5 and it’s advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch. It would be interesting to see when Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi Pad 5 and at what price. Meanwhile, you can share your thoughts about the upcoming Mi Pad 5 in the comment section.