Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Tipped to Launch with Snapdragon 800 series: Expected Specifications

Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi Pad 5 in with Snapdragon 800 series and more. Here's the latest leak about the upcoming tablet.

By April 1st, 2021 AT 6:00 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment
    xiaomi-mi-pad-5-launch-snapdragon-800
    Picture Credit – Xiaomi Planet

    Xiaomi is planning to expand its Mi tablet lineup in the home country China with the launch of its Mi Pad 5. Although the company is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming tablet, the rumours and leaks are already circulating on the web. In the latest development, the tipster Digital Chat Station has shared a post on its official Weibo handle claiming that the upcoming alleged Mi Pad 5 is going to feature similar display functions like the Mi Mix Fold.

    Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Leak

    This means that we can safely expect that the upcoming Mi tablet is going to arrive with handheld PC mode, dual-screen drag and drop, parallel windows support. The tipster also suggests that the device will not flaunt a very high ppi display.

    Besides the tipster also confirmed that the Mi Pad 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series chipset. He didn’t reveal the name of the processor, but it could be the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

    Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Rumoured Features

    Going with the previous leaks, the upcoming Mi Pad 5 is tipped to work on a different operating system called the MIUI for Pad. Rumours also suggest that the device will feature an 11-inch LCD display which is going to be a significant upgrade from its predecessor. Further, the leaks also suggest that the tablet will support a 2K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

    As far as the cameras are concerned, the Mi Pad 5 is expected to feature a dual-rear camera setup with the combination of a 20MP primary camera + 13MP secondary camera sensor along with an LED flash. On the security front, the device is tipped to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

    Notably, the company is yet to reveal any information about the upcoming Mi Pad 5 and it’s advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch. It would be interesting to see when Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi Pad 5 and at what price. Meanwhile, you can share your thoughts about the upcoming Mi Pad 5 in the comment section.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Karan Sharma covers telecom, smartphones, apps, cameras, gadgets, news, and more. Before joining TelecomTalks Karan has worked for numerous publications. He is a travel enthusiast when is not tinkering with new gadgets or phones. So stay in tune with Karan to get some exciting exclusive and interesting news which matters to you.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    5G Auctions Will Feature the 700 MHz Spectrum, But at What Price

    The 700 MHz spectrum band is considered important for the telcos to help out with the 5G rollout in India....

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Tipped to Launch with Snapdragon 800 series: Expected Specifications

    Xiaomi is planning to expand its Mi tablet lineup in the home country China with the launch of its Mi...

    module-4-img

    Dish TV Removed 9 Channels from its Platform

    Dish TV, the second-largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator of India has recently removed nine channels from its platform. Just like any...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    SITI Broadband Offers 200 Mbps Plan for Less than Rs 900 Per Month

    module-4-img

    Mi Mix Fold Launched With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Specifications and Price

    module-4-img

    Apple WWDC 2021 Event Slated for June 7, What to Expect

    module-4-img

    BSNL Fresh 4G Tender Approved by ETG: Report