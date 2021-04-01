Dish TV Removed 9 Channels from its Platform

Dish TV, the second-largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator of India has recently removed nine channels from its platform. Just like any other DTH operator in India, Dish TV keeps on adding and removing channels from its platform from time to time.

Now, the company has removed nine channels from its platform which include multiple news channels.

The nine channels recently removed are – Surya Cinema, Surya Bhojpuri, ANB News, Maha Punjabi (Dish TV TP), Lord Buddha TV, Aryan TV National, VIP News, Popular TV, Marathi Active (Dish TV TP).

Take a look at the details of the channels down below.

Dish TV 9 Removed Channels Details

Dish TV has removed 9 channels from its DTH platform. Surya Cinema, a Telugu movie channel available on channel number 4014 has been removed.

Surya Bhojpuri, a Bhojpuri movie channel available on channel number 4003 has been removed. A Punjabi content channel called ‘Maha Punjabi’ available at channel number 4049 has been removed as well.

Dish TV also removed multiple news channels from its platform. ANB News, Aryan TV National, and VIP News were discontinued by the DTH operator.

Lord Buddha TV and Marathi Active are the other two channels that the DTH platform removed from its offerings recently.

This is routine work for Dish TV as the company keeps on removing and adding channels based on their demand from the users.

Dish TV Receives Provisional License for DTH Broadcasting

In other news, Dish TV has received a provisional license for DTH broadcasting from the government of India.

According to a Reuters report, the license will be valid for 20 years from April 1, 2021.

Looking at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) report, Dish TV lost some market share in the Q1 FY21.

However, Dish TV remains as one of the leading DTH platforms in India providing very price-sensitive services. The company also offers a range of Set-Top Boxes including a Smart Android-Powered STB called dishSMRT HUB.