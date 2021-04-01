NCSC, Telcos to Coordinate via Nodal Officer Orders Says: DoT

DoT ensures effective liaison, asks telcos to appoint nodal officers

By April 1st, 2021 AT 4:11 PM
  • 5G
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone India
    • 0 Comment

    ncsc-telcos-coordinate-nodal-officer

    The Indian government is making efforts to ensure that none of the Chinese firms takes part in the 5G network in India because of the ongoing border tension between India and China.

    According to an ET telecom report, the Department of Telecommuncations (DoT) has directed the major telcos in the country – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), to appoint nodal officers to coordinate with the NCSC for matters related to getting equipment from trusted sources.

    The nodal officers are expected to be in constant contact with the NCSC so that both the parties can exchange information effectively on the designated portal regarding products they are sourcing from the trusted sources for their network.

    DoT’s Orders

    It has been stated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Tuesday that a nodal officer shall be appointed by the telecommunications service providers (TSPs) and they shall be provided with access to the portal. The nodal officers will also be rendering inputs to the District Attorney (DA) in both online and offline mode.

    The statement further communicated that the licensee should provide every information immediately that the DA is seeking. The licensee is mandated to only connect the trusted products in its network and should ask for approval from DA for any form of upgradation in the future.

    In any case, the procurement rules are yet to be enforced from June 16, 2021 and the NCSC will launch the beta portal on April 15, 2021. The sections of gear for which the security code related to trusted sources is applicable.

    India is making it very hard for Chinese companies to do business in India. Despite that, Huawei is quite confindent and positive about its future in India. The Chinese vendor believes that the government will take the right decision when the time comes.

    It is worth nothing that both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) already have a contract with Huawei and ZTE.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Sonali is a national-level swimmer with a passion for tech and has different hobbies such as reading and writing. She is a good listener and therefore she can be your go-to person to talk about any aspect be it life or tech.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Dish TV Removed 9 Channels from its Platform

    Dish TV, the second-largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator of India has recently removed nine channels from its platform. Just like any...

    module-4-img

    NCSC, Telcos to Coordinate via Nodal Officer Orders Says: DoT

    The Indian government is making efforts to ensure that none of the Chinese firms takes part in the 5G network...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Tata Tele Refrain from Paying AGR Dues to DoT

    The never-ending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues drama continue with telcos and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) standing at odds...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Apple WWDC 2021 Event Slated for June 7, What to Expect

    module-4-img

    BSNL Fresh 4G Tender Approved by ETG: Report

    module-4-img

    Realme 8 5G Might Sport 5,000mAh Battery and Weigh 185 Grams

    module-4-img

    $1 Billion Incentives to be Provided to Semiconductor Manufacturers: Report