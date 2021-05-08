Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Tipped to Launch in India Earlier Than Expected

It was recently revealed that Samsung was planning to make some additions to its A-series of devices, with the A82 5G having been leaked yesterday. Today, it seems that Samsung could probably bring the 5G version of the previously launched A52 in India.

As per certain evidence, such as the new support page for the Galaxy A52 5G, which is now live on Samsung India’s website. This does not reveal any key specifications but does hint towards a potential launch.

What Do We Know About The A52 5G

As per a report by 91mobiles, the Samsung A52 5G has been listed with the model number SM-1526B/DS. This sighting comes post a report which stated that Samsung has been working on firmware development for the device.

For those of you unaware, the Galaxy A52 5G was launched for the global market back in March, so we can talk about what the device might offer and hint at its price, which will be higher than that of the 4G variant which starts at Rs 26,499.

In terms of the specifications, the Galaxy A52 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity-O style notch to the top. The display also has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Coming to the performance side of things, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device also includes a microSD card slot capable of a peak expansion of 1TB.

As for the optics, the device includes a quad rear camera setup, with a primary 64MP sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a final 5MP macro sensor. The selfie snapper is a 32MP sensor.

Miscellaneous features include a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The device runs on One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. Security is of no worry, with an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced protection.

In case you missed it, we saw a video surface on Weibo on Friday, which showcased the A82 5G in all of its matte-like glory.

The device featured a water-drop style notch and a quad rear camera to the back and also hinted at a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which would be odd considering how the possibly cheaper A52 5G might feature an in-display sensor.