Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Leaked on Weibo Revealing Design and Camera Layout

Samsung seems to be focusing on its S-series of devices and A-series of devices, since both of them are quite important when it comes to the overall sales figures, with the A51 being one of the highest selling devices of 2020.

Continuing with this success, the company revamped its A-series with the A32, A52 and A72. Now, it seems like the company is gearing up for the launch of the A82 5G, which has been leaked.

As part of the leak, one can now see the design of the upcoming device, with the specifications having been leaked earlier this month.

From the leak, one can conclude that the A82 5G is in line with the recent launches from the South Korean company, with the design being one of the neatest ones to have surfaced in 2021.

What Do We Know About The A82 5G?

We now have the first look of the A82 5G, courtesy of a promo video that was leaked on popular Chinese site Weibo.

The promo video shows the device from the front and the backside. Towards the back, the device appears to have four camera sensors in a rectangular camera module that looks pretty clean.

Towards the front, the device makes use of a rather dated waterdrop notch coupled with slim bezels and possibly a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is not easy to spot.

The colour variant showcased in the video is the Black option, but, as per reports, there will be certain other variants too. The specific details regarding the design are yet to surface, but this video shows us the final design of the A82 5G.

Another feature that seems evident from the video is the presence of a large battery. The predecessor to the A82 5G, the A72 5G packed a massive 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging, so it is safe to say that there could be a 6000mAh battery on the A82 5G.

This was all that could be deduced from the leak, but as previous leaks have suggested, we can expect the A82 5G to be the global version of the Galaxy Quantum 2, a device that has already been launched.

We do know about the A82 5G due to this, with Samsung having provided additional information by listing the device on its security updates site, revealing that it will receive quarterly security updates. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, a Snapdragon 855+ chipset and up to 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.