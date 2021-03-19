Samsung Galaxy A72, A52 Launched in India With Up to 8GB RAM

Samsung has launched two new devices for its ‘A’ series in India – Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52. Both the smartphones come with up to 8GB RAM, and neither of them supports 5G connectivity. Samsung has gone ahead with the Snapdragon 7 series SoC with these devices. Both devices come with 25W fast-charging and have quite a few more similarities. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the Samsung Galaxy A72 and A52.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has launched with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The screen of the device supports up to 90Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 800 nits.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will run on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The device has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie sensor for clicking photos and video calling.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A72 has launched with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. It can also support a refresh rate of up to 90Hz and 800 nits of maximum brightness. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 720G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Do note that storages on both the Galaxy A52 and A72 are expandable with the help of a microSD card.

It has a quad-camera setup as well with a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. The front sensor of the device is a 32MP sensor. The device packs a bigger 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast-charging as well.

Samsung Galaxy A52, A72 Price

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has launched in two different variants. The first variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 26,499, and the second with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 27,999.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy A72 has launched in two variants as well. The first variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 34,999, and the second with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 37,999.

Both the devices are available in India starting today and are available in Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Violet colour options.