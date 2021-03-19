Pokemon Go Holi Event for Indian Users to Start from March 28

Pokemon Go, one of the most popular online gaming applications both on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, has announced an India specific event. The event is inspired by the Indian festival ‘Holi’, and it will start on March 28, 2021.

The event has been named ‘Festival of Colours’. Do note that the event will only stay for a few hours and will start and end on the same day. Quite obviously, the event will enable users to get Pokemon in different colours.

IGN India’s report suggests that the event will only stay live between 10 AM to 8 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Rewards for Pokemon Go Festival of Colours Event

If the users are able to complete the Pokemon Go Festival of Colours research tasks on time, they will get plenty of rewards.

Users can check the in-game shop and get two boxes for the event. There will be a 100 Poke Coin Box containing 30 Poke Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, and a Lucky Egg. The other box will contain three incense for free.

Rewards also include Mega Energy for select Pokemon, including Gengar, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Ampharos, Venusar, and Charizard. There will be other items such as Super Incubator, Hyper Potions, and Premium Battle Pass.

The Pokemon that will be available for the users to catch in different colours are – Alolan Grimer, Seel, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Bulbasaur, Marill, Sunkern, Aron, Trapinch, Murkrow, Slugma, and Drifloon.

Adding to all this, on March 26, 2021, 1 PM IST, users will also see all new T-Shirt Avatar items inspired by the event. It will be available for Trainers around the world.

This event and its rewards show the attempt being made by Niantic (developer of the game) to establish goodwill and brand in India. The company is also looking to hire people from India to help with business development, content creation, and more.